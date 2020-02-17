From awards season (Ramona was robbed, and yes I'm still mad) to the Super Bowl, it's been an extremely intense few months for Jennifer Lopez. Little surprise then, that she's taking a little time to relax. I, too, did not win an Oscar this year, despite my extremely convincing performance of "woman holding it all together and not crying thrice daily," but here's where J. Lo and I very much differ: I've had a stressful few months and chose to relax by eating cereal in my oldest pyjamas, whereas J. Lo got "relaxed and recharged" while looking phenomenal in a tiny string bikini, according to her latest Instagram post. Behold, the internet-breaking photo that's already racked up over seven million likes:

If you're looking for Instagram content a little less awe-inspiring, a little more aww-inspiring (I'm so sorry), Lopez has got you covered there too. Look to her Valentine's Day post, a black and white video montage dedicated to her family, friends, and fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "To love and be loved. That’s happiness," Lopez captioned the post. "You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!!"

Rodriguez shared a similar montage, comprising sweet moments from his relationship with Lopez. "Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar," he wrote. "Every day with you is a blessing and I’m so lucky. What a year it’s been already, and there’s so much more joy to come. I love you." Excuse me, won't you: I've got a large bowl of cereal just begging to be sobbed into.

