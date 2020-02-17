image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Super Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
image
2
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
3
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
5
He Voted for Trump. She Voted for Bernie.

Jennifer Lopez Looked Incredible in a White String Bikini

Seven million likes and counting...

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

From awards season (Ramona was robbed, and yes I'm still mad) to the Super Bowl, it's been an extremely intense few months for Jennifer Lopez. Little surprise then, that she's taking a little time to relax. I, too, did not win an Oscar this year, despite my extremely convincing performance of "woman holding it all together and not crying thrice daily," but here's where J. Lo and I very much differ: I've had a stressful few months and chose to relax by eating cereal in my oldest pyjamas, whereas J. Lo got "relaxed and recharged" while looking phenomenal in a tiny string bikini, according to her latest Instagram post. Behold, the internet-breaking photo that's already racked up over seven million likes:

View this post on Instagram

Relaxed and recharged. 🤍

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

If you're looking for Instagram content a little less awe-inspiring, a little more aww-inspiring (I'm so sorry), Lopez has got you covered there too. Look to her Valentine's Day post, a black and white video montage dedicated to her family, friends, and fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "To love and be loved. That’s happiness," Lopez captioned the post. "You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!!"

Rodriguez shared a similar montage, comprising sweet moments from his relationship with Lopez. "Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar," he wrote. "Every day with you is a blessing and I’m so lucky. What a year it’s been already, and there’s so much more joy to come. I love you." Excuse me, won't you: I've got a large bowl of cereal just begging to be sobbed into.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
J.Lo Outshone Everyone at the After Parties
image
J.Lo's Sexy 'Hustlers' Tribute Won the Super Bowl
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals Miley Says She's "Best Friends" With Cody
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals Justin Shaved His Mustache and Looks 15 Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Liam Doesn't Even Think About Miley and Cody
6th Annual A Night On The Runwade Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's Hardest Moment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 25, 2015 Amanda Bynes Shares Selfie With Mysterious Fiancé
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW February 2020 Victoria Beckham's Family Supports Her at LFW
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter Kate Says Will Felt Helpless During Pregnancies
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Poland - Day 1 Kate Shares Never-Before-Seen Picture of Charlotte
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 10 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pictured Together
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son Kate Calls Post-Birth Photo Call 'Terrifying'