Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to 'Hustlers' in a Naked Disco Bodysuit at the Super Bowl

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
ElsaGetty Images
  • On Sunday night, living legend Jennifer Lopez took the field to perform for the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.
    • J.Lo sang an amazing medley of her biggest hits, all set to predictably impressive choreography.
      • One of the show's high points came when J.Lo paid tribute to her hit movie, Hustlers, and did a sex, show-stopping routine on a stripper pole, all while wearing a naked disco bodysuit.

        Jennifer Lopez absolutely crushed it during her long-awaited Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night. In addition to belting out several decades worth of hits, the 50-year-old singer and actress worked in an amazing homage to her hit movie, Hustlers, during the show.

        During the Hustlers moment, J.Lo climbed—nay, ascended—a pole in the center of the stage, with a kind of ease that suggests her body might literally be nothing but abs. She proceeded to effortlessly swivel around for several full rotations and to pull off a perfect horizontal bridge, which will make your abs sore just watching it.

        As if that weren't enough (and, just to be clear, it absolutely, 100 percent was), Lopez did the whole thing while wearing a skintight, diamond-studded ensemble that can best be described as a naked, disco bodysuit.

        Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
        ElsaGetty Images

        Watch the full performance below:

        Unsurprisingly, fans reacted with overwhelming joy to the Hustlers moment:

        Same. Emphatically same.

