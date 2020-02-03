On Sunday night, living legend Jennifer Lopez took the field to perform for the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

J.Lo sang an amazing medley of her biggest hits, all set to predictably impressive choreography.

One of the show's high points came when J.Lo paid tribute to her hit movie, Hustlers, and did a sex, show-stopping routine on a stripper pole, all while wearing a naked disco bodysuit.

During the Hustlers moment, J.Lo climbed—nay, ascended—a pole in the center of the stage, with a kind of ease that suggests her body might literally be nothing but abs. She proceeded to effortlessly swivel around for several full rotations and to pull off a perfect horizontal bridge, which will make your abs sore just watching it.

As if that weren't enough (and, just to be clear, it absolutely, 100 percent was), Lopez did the whole thing while wearing a skintight, diamond-studded ensemble that can best be described as a naked, disco bodysuit.

Watch the full performance below:

Unsurprisingly, fans reacted with overwhelming joy to the Hustlers moment:

Same. Emphatically same.

