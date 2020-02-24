Luna Stephens, daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, got her first ever haircut over the weekend.

The cut came courtesy of celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, known for her work with the Kardashian-Jenners.

Earlier this month, Luna offered to pay Atkin $5 for a cut, in a super cute Instagram video.

Cast your mind back an entire ten days, and reflect on Luna Stephens offering celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin $5 for a cut. It's a deal most of us—even the most practiced hagglers among us—wouldn't be able to lock down, considering Atkin tends to the hair of the Kardashian-Jenners, Hailey Bieber, and, of course, Luna's mom Chrissy Teigen, and founded haircare company Ouai. But it looks like it worked out for Luna: On Sunday, Teigen posted a series of clips on her Instagram story, showing Atkin performing Luna's first ever haircut.

"You got your $5 bill?" Teigen asks Luna, suitably dressed in a Ouai cape, in the sweet video. Atkin gets to the specifics: "Do you have cash? Or Apple Pay? I take Apple Pay." The hairstylist then adjusts her price, much to Luna's amusement: "Do you have an apple you can pay me? I take one apple," Atkin says. Can I pay you one apple, Jen? I'll even stretch to two!

Luna's been holding out on getting her first ever cut (evidently, she was waiting for the right stylist at the right price): Earlier this month, Teigen posted a clip of Luna telling her parents, "I want a haircut right now!" captioning the video, "@jenatkinhair FINALLY WANTS ONE." Teigen didn't share the final result after Atkin got her scissors out, but it seems very safe to assume she did an excellent job.

