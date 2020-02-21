image
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has the Most Skeptical, Relatable Reaction to Paparazzi

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2020
GothamGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is quirky, sassy, and opinionated, just like her mom.
    • Teigen just highlighted a photo on her Instagram Stories of Luna making an absolutely priceless no thank you face at the paparazzi.

        Luna Legend, proving every day that she thinks and acts just like mom Chrissy Teigen, had the most relatable reaction to stepping outside and realizing, Oh, the paparazzi are taking photos of me rn. And the epic, epic side-eye is a magical thing to behold—Teigen captured the images on her Instagram Stories. You have to see.

        Captioning the photos, "I love u," Teigen gives us increasing close-ups of Luna's magically skeptical face. That face says, to me, "NO. How daaaare you." As she continues to grow, Luna's gotten sassier and sassier—like, she has opinions on things (case in point: She just asked mega-famous celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin for a $5 haircut). So this is just par for the course for the youngster.

        image
        BACKGRID

        This isn't the first time Luna's been snapped making an irritated face or hiding behind her mom while the pair are walking down the street. But, (and I was worried about this too), there are plenty of photos where she's happily interacting with her mom or she seems fine with having her picture taken. There are also pap photos where she's sticking her tongue out or making hilarious grouch-faces. So it looks like she's just a) a kid, and allowed to be crabby, and b) may be irritated by the sight of random photographers sometimes. Listen, I hate having my photo taken pretty much always, so I GET IT, Luna.

        Teigen and Legend have said in the past that they have strict rules about the posts they make about their children. Nevertheless, Teigen says being mommy-shamed is frustrating to her. "It's tough sometimes. You wanna be able to say more," she told E!. "Sometimes I'm like, 'I'm not in the right headspace to deal with this, I have two kids, I got other stuff going on. So sometimes I want to say something so badly but it's not worth it to me and I need my mind to be clear." It feels like just enough to me, because I looooove seeing Luna and Miles. Bring on the sass, please.

        Here are Teigen's stories:

        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram
        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram
        image
        Chrissy TeigenInstagram

        And, for reference, here's Luna in 2019 making a fabulous face—I feel like she's either going to be a model or actor when she grows up:

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 23, 2019
        GothamGetty Images

        I loooove it.

