Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Demands a Haircut From Jen Atkin for $5

Luna Legend, the budding singer/model/dancer/EGOT winner who happens to be the daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, is ready for a haircut.

And she will only work with celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, and she will only pay $5. Go Luna!!

This is just the latest in delightful, mildly terrifying Luna news.

Captioning the video, "@jenatkinhair FINALLY WANTS ONE," Luna explains to her parents, "I want a haircut right now!" Teigen is delighted, saying, "She's ready for a haircut!" "Auntie Jen, she needs you," responds hubby John Legend. "But just a little bit, huh?" begs Teigen (she clearly loves her daughter's adorable hair and wants her to keep it). John asks Atkin, "What's your day rate?" And Luna replies, "$5." HA! A $5 haircut from Jen Atkin would be an absolute steal so well done, Luna.

Atkin was 100 percent game: She replied on her own Instagram Stories, "I WILL BE RIGHT OVER and we can [talk] pricing," she wrote.

Teigen and Atkin have the kind of relationship where they jokingly roast each other; Teigen even "threatened" to fire Atkin a couple years ago to save "a lot of money" (LOL). Hence the questions about day rates, I love it. Considering that Atkin literally just worked with Teigen, I'm pretty sure everything is fine.

The video's in Teigen's Stories, and here's Atkin's response:

Jen Atkin/Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Ok but I would also like a $5 haircut from Jen Atkin, so, how do I get that deal??

