Gabrielle Union wore the silhouette of the moment in a pastel blue suit with wide culotte legs.

She co-ordinated her outfit with daughter Kaavia, who wore a blue floral dress.

Union also matched with Kaavia at husband Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony, wearing black tailoring with white details.

Another flawless outfit from one Gabrielle Union-Wade! She wore a pastel blue culotte suit, designed by Aje, in a new photo posted on Instagram Sunday, and proved once again that she's miles ahead of the fashion curve—after all, the culotte suit's been all over the runway during fashion month. And, delightfully, she co-ordinated her outfit with best celebrity baby Kaavia James Union-Wade, who wore a Peter Pan collar dress in a complementary shade of blue. Absorb their photoshoot below, and feel your Monday improve:

On Saturday, mother and daughter matched again, as they attended Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony at the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Union wore a black dress with white collar and buttons, while Kaavia wore a tailored black jacket with white buttons and piping. Cute! The absolute cutest!

If you're in need of a little vicarious romance this morning, look no further: Wade paid tribute to his wife in an emotional speech at the jersey retirement event, and Union teared up in response. "To my wife, Gab, thank you for coming into my life and showing me that life can be different. Through you, I learned that life is really what you make it,” he said, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Thank you for the experiences we’ve shared. Thank you for those Twitter rants."

"Thank you for calling me out when I wasn’t on top of my game," Wade continued. "And I’m not just talking about basketball—I’m speaking about life. Thank you for loving me, thank you for pushing me." Well, unsurprisingly, now I'm crying too.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here