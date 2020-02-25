Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez attended the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Center on Monday.

Both paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi with their nail art: Beyoncé's nails bore their names, while Lopez's featured their jersey numbers.

Beyoncé performed at the memorial, singing "XO" and "Halo."

On Monday, Kobe and Gigi Bryant's family, friends, fans, and teammates gathered to celebrate their lives at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Beyoncé performed two songs: "XO," one of Kobe's favorites, and "Halo." Jennifer Lopez also attended the memorial service, and both Beyoncé and Lopez added a touching tribute to the father and daughter to their nail art.

Beyoncé's look incorporated the Lakers colors, purple and gold: During soundcheck, she wore a Lakers jersey, while for her performance, she wore a gold suit. On her purple nails, crystals spelled out "KOBE" and "GIGI."

Lopez, meanwhile, wore cream colored nails flecked with Lakers gold. One finger bore the number 2, Gigi's jersey number, while Kobe's number, 24, was applied on another.

At the memorial service, Vanessa Bryant spoke about her husband and daughter, calling Gigi a "beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving sister and daughter" and Kobe "my everything" and an "amazing person, husband and father."

"They were so easy to love. Everybody naturally gravitated towards them," Bryant said, as CNN reports. "They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nati, BiBi and KoKo, and we're still the best team."