Jon Bon Jovi Calls Harry the "Artist Formerly Known as Prince"

The two sang together at one of Harry's last royal events.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Abbey Road Studios
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • Jon Bon Jovi, who's re-recording a song for Invictus Games, joked that he'll call Harry the "Artist Formerly Known as Prince." I love it.
      • After the news that Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be able to use "Sussex Royal," fans have been waiting to hear what their new moniker will be.

        As Prince Harry (who now wants to go by "just Harry") does his last few events before exiting the Royal Family as a senior royal, he had the chance to visit Abbey Road studios with none other than music legend Jon Bon Jovi. According to Invictus Games Foundation, Bon Jovi had written the song "Unbroken" after hearing stories of veterans with PTSD, and offered the re-record of the song for Invictus. Harry, who started the games and says he'll continue with it even after stepping back, has said he's particularly fond of the cause.

        The duo looked absolutely delighted to be in each other's presence, and it's kind of adorable. Harry looks so relaxed! Oh yea, and according to People, the singer had a fabulous new nickname for Harry: the "Artist Formerly Known as Prince." Good lord, why didn't I think of that? It's amazing!

        More about the event from People:

        Bon Jovi, 57, led the Invictus Games Choir as they sung a version of his song, “Unbroken,” at the iconic recording home of The Beatles. And after watching the recording, Harry and Bon Jovi met members of the choir and competitors from previous Invictus Games who were invited to join the celebration.

        And what's this?? On the Sussex Royal Instagram (new name pending, since they can't use the "royal" part after April 1), there's footage of Bon Jovi giving some sweet, funny counsel to the prince as they record in studio. We never actually get to hear Harry's singing voice, but I assume we will at some point, even if it's in the background.

        Interestingly, Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift, and none other than Prince William shared the stage in 2013 at Kensington Palace to sing a live version of "Livin' on a Prayer." So there's some royal precedent here for royals grabbing the mic and belting out a tune or two.

        Here's the Sussex Royal post:

        And the earlier "text" conversation between the two teasing the collab:

        And the two chatting excitedly at the event:

        Amazing. I cannot wait to hear the song (maybe Harry will get a solo!!).

