image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Giving Up on "Sussex Royal"

image
By Jenny Hollander
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend UK Team Trials For The Invictus Games Sydney 2018
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

It's time to close the curtains on "Sussex Royal," the moniker that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopted as a married couple and have continued to use in their branding efforts as they transition into a new kind of life together. In a statement from Buckingham Palace given to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the Palace confirms: "It has therefore been agreed that their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

Back in January, after announcing their decision to step back as "senior members" of the royal family, Meghan and Harry applied to formally trademark "Sussex Royal," which is the name of their Instagram page and their website. (The moniker is pretty easy to decipher—they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and also, you know, royal.) The idea seemed to be that the couple would be able to use the moniker for their upcoming nonprofit, as well as for any merchandise they sell. But that trademark request was formally opposed, which paved the way for a month-long wrangling inside the Palace over whether the couple would get to use the word "royal" for the financial benefit of themselves and for their nonprofit—for their individual brand, in short, rather than the royal family's.

The answer is...no, they will not. Although they will their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, as per a Palace announcement in January, the duo will lose their HRH titles and the ability to use the term "Sussex Royal" for branding purposes. They will remain members of the royal family—that much has always been clear—but won't be allowed certain privileges (like their former moniker, it seems). The trademark request has been dropped along with the announcement.

Here's the full statement:

While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020.
Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.

All of this will formally go through when Meghan and Harry begin the next chapter of their lives on March 31 (so they won't have to choose their new moniker immediately and beg Instagram to hand over the handle, I guess). There's a 12-month review period over this new "arrangement," but it's anybody's guess what happens next if, say, the Palace disapproves with how Meghan and Harry are handling things.

So it's time to place bets on exactly what their new moniker will be, and what their foundation will be named after. The Sussexes? The Sussex Family? The Markles? (I can dream, okay?)

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
BRITAIN-ROYALS
Harry & Meghan Are Looking at a Mansion in Malibu
image
The Coat Styles You'll Always Find Meghan Wearing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
BRITAIN-ROYALS Harry & Meghan Are Looking at a Mansion in Malibu
image Kate Middleton's $12 Earrings Have Been Restocked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
The Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace Royals Share Rare Look Into Palace Refurbishment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7 Margot Robbie Invites Meghan & Harry to Dinner
The Queen The Royals' Website Accidentally Linked to Porn
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter Kate Says Will Felt Helpless During Pregnancies
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Poland - Day 1 Kate Shares Never-Before-Seen Picture of Charlotte
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 10 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pictured Together
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son Kate Calls Post-Birth Photo Call 'Terrifying'