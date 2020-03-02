image
Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
2
Behold This Beyoncé-Inspired Gymnastics Routine
Trooping The Colour 2017
3
Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
image
4
The Truth About the 'My Dark Vanessa' Controversy
image
5
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype

Ashley Graham Shot a Lingerie Campaign While Hiding Her Pregnancy

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS
Taylor HillGetty Images
  • Ashley Graham has released a new lingerie line with Canadian retailer Addition Elle.
  • She shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram, revealing she was four months pregnant and hiding her pregnancy when it was taken.
  • Graham's been candid about her parenting journey, sharing photos of herself breastfeeding and breast pumping, as well as speaking about her postpartum body.

    As somebody who both lives and loves to complain, I'm confident I will accidentally and immediately reveal any future pregnancies to literally everyone I come in contact with, because there is simply no way I could experience morning sickness or swollen ankles and not monologue about it in every single conversation. Conversely, Ashley Graham hid her pregnancy for four months—and did an entire lingerie shoot while keeping her secret under wraps. How did you do it, Ashley?!

    The supermodel posted a photo on Instagram from a shoot with Addition Elle, to promote her lingerie collection with the brand. "Try hiding you’re 4 months pregnant on a lingerie shoot," she captioned the snap.

    Graham spoke about keeping her pregnancy a secret in her Vogue cover story last year, as well as the network of celebrity friends who helped her through it all: among them, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Amy Schumer. "There’s just this camaraderie. It’s a secret society that I didn’t know about," she said.

    "I was hiding my pregnancy for the first four months," Graham continued. "I’ve always had control over my body—when everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it—but I had this life inside of me saying, 'It’s not yours anymore, it’s mine.' And you have to just succumb."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Ashley Graham Talked Breast Pumping in an Uber
    image
    Ashley Graham's New Baby Wore a Hilarious Onesie
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image
    Celebrities and Their Old Hollywood Doppelgängers
    image Priyanka and Nick Went Horseback Riding
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image North West's Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe
    Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twinned in Latex
    2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Creative Perspective J. Lo Addressed Being Snubbed by the Oscars
    Trooping The Colour 2017 Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
    image The Queen Misses Archie So Much Right Now
    CHOGM London 2018 - Day 4 Heads Up: Meghan Is Going to the Met Gala
    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Harry and Meghan Are Only Following This Instagram
    Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kids Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience Jamie Lynn Weighs in On 'Lizzie McGuire' Drama