After embarking on a three-day trip around Ireland, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived separately from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; unlike last year where they all arrived and together waited for the Queen before they processed through Westminster Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex were conducted directly to their seats. This is also the first time the group has been spotted together in the public eye, and they were fully aware of that fact. Everyone appeared to be on their best behavior for the Queen.

For the occasion, Kate wore the same bright red coat she wore to Christmas services at Sandringham in 2018. Prince William wore a classic navy suit, but his burgundy tie was a lovely nod to his wife. The Duchess of Cambridge's look was similar to Meghan's whose own bold, monochrome look was bright green.

When Meghan and Prince Harry move on from the royal family on March 31 (they're stepping back as active royals), Kate and Prince William will continue carrying out their duties as the head and face of the monarchy.

