Harry Supported Meghan at Commonwealth Day With a Subtle Fashion Detail

During their farewell tour to royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used every opportunity to make sartorial statements. And that was no different on Monday during the Commonwealth Day services—the duke and duchess's final event as acting senior royals.

For the occasion, Markle donned a bright, peppermint green Emilia Wickstead dress with matching neck cape and fascinator. And like the prom date from your dreams, Prince Harry subtly coordinated his look, wearing a suit lined in the same shade of green. Photographers caught the details when a gust of wind blew the Duke of Sussex's coat back, exposing the inside of his suit. It is undeniable proof he will always support his wife, even in fashion. (His patterned tie was also a complementary hue of pale green.)

Chris Jackson Getty Images

This isn't the first time during their return trip to the U.K. that Markle and Harry have made headlines for their matching looks. During the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Markle wore a stunning, bold ruby gown that was a pitch-perfect match for Harry's red military uniform. And during the Endeavour Fund Awards last week, Markle's cerulean dress coordinated with her husband's bright blue suit.

As they say, the couple that dresses together, resigns from royal life and moves to Vancouver stays together.

