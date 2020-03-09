Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry Sweetly Matched Meghan at Commonwealth Day
image
2
Time's Up CEO Reflects on the Weinstein Verdict
image
3
Spring Skirts to Skip Into Warmer Weather With
image
4
Hang On—'The Bachelor' and the Primary Are Similar
image
5
Brie Larson Gave Me the Best Career Advice

Harry Supported Meghan at Commonwealth Day With a Subtle Fashion Detail

These two can't stop, won't stop matching.

image
By Neha Prakash
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images

During their farewell tour to royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used every opportunity to make sartorial statements. And that was no different on Monday during the Commonwealth Day services—the duke and duchess's final event as acting senior royals.

For the occasion, Markle donned a bright, peppermint green Emilia Wickstead dress with matching neck cape and fascinator. And like the prom date from your dreams, Prince Harry subtly coordinated his look, wearing a suit lined in the same shade of green. Photographers caught the details when a gust of wind blew the Duke of Sussex's coat back, exposing the inside of his suit. It is undeniable proof he will always support his wife, even in fashion. (His patterned tie was also a complementary hue of pale green.)

image
Chris JacksonGetty Images

This isn't the first time during their return trip to the U.K. that Markle and Harry have made headlines for their matching looks. During the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Markle wore a stunning, bold ruby gown that was a pitch-perfect match for Harry's red military uniform. And during the Endeavour Fund Awards last week, Markle's cerulean dress coordinated with her husband's bright blue suit.

As they say, the couple that dresses together, resigns from royal life and moves to Vancouver stays together.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Commonwealth Day 2020
Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
image
Meghan and Harry Had an Adorable PDA Moment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
Commonwealth Day 2020 Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Stuns in a Red Cape Dress
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Meghan Markle Visits London's National Theatre
image Kate Middleton Returns to Her "Mum Fringe"Hair
image Meghan Markle Returns to London in Bold Blue
image Kate Middleton's Earrings Are at Nordstrom
image Kate Middleton's $12 Earrings Have Been Restocked
image Kate Middleton Sports a Military-Inspired Coat
image Meghan Markle's DL1961 Jeans Are Finally Here