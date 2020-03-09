On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and the rest of the royal family. This bittersweet appearance marks Prince Harry and Meghan's final duties as active senior royals. Though the couple did not partake in the procession with the Queen, Meghan gave a wave to the cameras while making her way into the church. The Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald-colored Emilia Wickstead dress and a matching green fascinator by William Chambers; she accessorized with a Gabriella Hearst bag and beige Aquazzura heels. Prince Harry, ever so subtle, wore a navy suit with green lining on the inside and a green tie to match his wife.

As Meghan walked, her dress, which had an extra piece of fabric hanging from the neck like a cape, flapped in the wind. This standout detail is one of the reasons why Meghan's fashion has been so highly praised. She's not afraid to go outside of the box in choosing a royal-approved yet fashion-forward look. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton opted to re-wear her red coat from the Christmas services at Sandringham in 2018.

This was Meghan's third appearance in public this week, having resided primarily in Canada over the past few months. Previously, Meghan was at the Endeavor Fund Awards (March 5), the Mountbatten Music Festival (March 7), and attended International Women's Day events (March 8). We're keeping count of all her activities as the Duchess of Sussex because come March 31, Meghan (and Prince Harry) will officially step back from all their royal duties. And with that, out goes all the royal protocols for what to wear. Already, we've seen Meghan reverting back to more casual wear like leggings and sweaters.

If you missed all the royal family tension in January, here's a quick-ish recap. The two announced on January 8 that they were going to "leave" the royal family and become financially independent. Prince Harry and Meghan jetted away to Canada. Their dogs moved with them. The royal family was in turmoil and tried to work things out behind-the-scenes. The Queen appeared supportive of their resignation as active royal members. Prince Harry and Meghan can't use their HRH titles anymore. The couple is figuring out ways to be financially independent. Prince Harry reportedly had a four-hour lunch/heart-to-heart with his grandma just a week ago. Last but not least, here's a cute (but old) photo of Archie and Prince Harry to get you through this difficult time.

