Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry Sweetly Matched Meghan at Commonwealth Day
image
2
Time's Up CEO Reflects on the Weinstein Verdict
image
3
Spring Skirts to Skip Into Warmer Weather With
image
4
Hang On—'The Bachelor' and the Primary Are Similar
image
5
Brie Larson Gave Me the Best Career Advice

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Wore a Daring Green Dress to the Commonwealth Day Service

The color and neck details were bold.

image
By Marina Liao
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and the rest of the royal family. This bittersweet appearance marks Prince Harry and Meghan's final duties as active senior royals. Though the couple did not partake in the procession with the Queen, Meghan gave a wave to the cameras while making her way into the church. The Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald-colored Emilia Wickstead dress and a matching green fascinator by William Chambers; she accessorized with a Gabriella Hearst bag and beige Aquazzura heels. Prince Harry, ever so subtle, wore a navy suit with green lining on the inside and a green tie to match his wife.

As Meghan walked, her dress, which had an extra piece of fabric hanging from the neck like a cape, flapped in the wind. This standout detail is one of the reasons why Meghan's fashion has been so highly praised. She's not afraid to go outside of the box in choosing a royal-approved yet fashion-forward look. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton opted to re-wear her red coat from the Christmas services at Sandringham in 2018.

Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Shop similar dresses:

Farnia Scarf-Tie V-Neck Crepe Midi Dress
Farnia Scarf-Tie V-Neck Crepe Midi Dress
Emilia Wickstead matchesfashion.com
$768.00
SHOP IT
Trista Wool Midi Dress
Trista Wool Midi Dress
Emilia Wickstead mytheresa.com
$1,405.00
SHOP IT
Pleated Midi Dress
Pleated Midi Dress
Emilia Wickstead farfetch.com
$878.00
SHOP IT
Magnolia Puff-Sleeve Dress
Magnolia Puff-Sleeve Dress
Emilia Wickstead matchesfashion.com
$1,415.00
SHOP IT
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images

BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
TOLGA AKMENGetty Images

This was Meghan's third appearance in public this week, having resided primarily in Canada over the past few months. Previously, Meghan was at the Endeavor Fund Awards (March 5), the Mountbatten Music Festival (March 7), and attended International Women's Day events (March 8). We're keeping count of all her activities as the Duchess of Sussex because come March 31, Meghan (and Prince Harry) will officially step back from all their royal duties. And with that, out goes all the royal protocols for what to wear. Already, we've seen Meghan reverting back to more casual wear like leggings and sweaters.

Related Story
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Why Baby Archie Isn't at the Commonwealth Service

If you missed all the royal family tension in January, here's a quick-ish recap. The two announced on January 8 that they were going to "leave" the royal family and become financially independent. Prince Harry and Meghan jetted away to Canada. Their dogs moved with them. The royal family was in turmoil and tried to work things out behind-the-scenes. The Queen appeared supportive of their resignation as active royal members. Prince Harry and Meghan can't use their HRH titles anymore. The couple is figuring out ways to be financially independent. Prince Harry reportedly had a four-hour lunch/heart-to-heart with his grandma just a week ago. Last but not least, here's a cute (but old) photo of Archie and Prince Harry to get you through this difficult time.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Every Photo From the Royals' Commonwealth Day 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Harry Sweetly Matched Meghan at Commonwealth Day
Commonwealth Day 2020 Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Stuns in a Red Cape Dress
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Meghan Markle Visits London's National Theatre
image Kate Middleton Returns to Her "Mum Fringe"Hair
image Meghan Markle Returns to London in Bold Blue
image Kate Middleton's Earrings Are at Nordstrom
image Kate Middleton's $12 Earrings Have Been Restocked
image Kate Middleton Sports a Military-Inspired Coat
image Meghan Markle's DL1961 Jeans Are Finally Here