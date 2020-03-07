Meghan Markle Stuns in a Red Cape Dress at the Mountbatten Festival of Music

On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The event is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's penultimate engagement as senior members of the royal family before their royal exit takes effect at the end of this month, according to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English.

Meghan wore a stunning, red Safiyaa cape dress and carried a Manolo Blahnik clutch for the occasion.

The festival, which brings draws world-class musicians, composers, and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majestys Royal Marines, is expected to be the final time Harry wears his dress uniform as Captain General, a title he'll surrender when the he and Meghan step back from royal duties.

Meghan looked stunning as always in a red, Safiyaa cape dress and carrying a Manolo Blahnik red, satin clutch with a jeweled buckle. The dress retails for $1,693, while the clutch goes for £1,260, or about $1,644. Both are still available to purchase, if you're looking to splurge:

This year's Mountbatten Music Festival performance marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britains Commandos. Although, TBH, no judgement if you're still more excited about Meghan's dress than the anniversary fun facts.

