Meghan Markle Wore a Bold Cerulean Dress at the Endeavour Fund Awards

She's back, everyone!

image
By Marina Liao
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Chris JacksonGetty Images

After a hiatus when it came to royal duties, Meghan Markle is back in London for the Endeavour Fund Awards, which is being held at the Mansion House. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a lovely cerulean shade dress with cap sleeves. The color was bright and bold, as if to announce: "I'm back, and I'm feeling great!" She accessorized with a pair of dark navy Manolo Blahnik heels and a blue-green marble-like gold accented clutch. (The Duchess did always have an affinity for wearing like colors together!)

Despite the pouring rain, Meghan opted out of wearing a coat and Prince Harry kindly shielded her from the pouring rain with an umbrella. The prince was in a navy suit. Meghan's outfit, of course, was dressier than her camel wrap coat, which she wore to lunch earlier in the day. All eyes were on Meghan since this was her first official joint engagement with Prince Harry since they announced they were stepping back as active senior royals.

A cute moment:

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Samir HusseinGetty Images

More cuteness:

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Karwai TangGetty Images

This isn't the first time Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards (the organization itself is set up by the Royal Foundation). She attended the event in 2018 even though she wasn't officially part of the royal family yet and again in 2019, wearing a black-and-white dress while pregnant with Archie!

A lot has changed since then (you can catch up on all the royal family drama here), but it appears Meghan did not want to miss tonight. The event celebrates the wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges. Like the previous years, the couple will be on hand to give out awards. The four awards are: Recognizing Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award, and the new Community Impact Award.

