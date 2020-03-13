Kris Jenner was the first guest on Diane von Furstenberg's new podcast, InCharge With DVF.

She spoke about the affair that ended her marriage to Robert Kardashian, explaining, "My biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Jenner previously called the collapse of her marriage one of her "biggest regrets."

Diane von Furstenberg's brand new podcast, InCharge With DVF, just dropped, with KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner as the inaugural guest. And Jenner wasn't afraid to get personal, as Entertainment Tonight reports, speaking about her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian and the affair that ended it.

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old," Jenner said. "We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair—and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

The original momager has expressed similar regrets before, according to People. "I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about," she told OBJECTified host Harvey Levin in 2018. "But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point."

Speaking to von Furstenberg, Jenner recounted the frightening period after her marriage ended. "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live, I didn't know what I was going to do," she said. "I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared."

It was Jenner's faith that helped her turn things around, she said. "I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life," Jenner recalled. "It was my turn to really grow up."

