Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie will visit Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland this summer.

The Queen personally invited the Sussexes to her Scottish retreat.

They'll also visit Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

There's going to be a royal family reunion this summer! While Meghan, Harry, and Archie are back together in Canada—after the Sussexes' trip to the U.K. to complete their final royal engagements—the family are planning to travel back across the pond to spend time with Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral.

According to the Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry have accepted a personal invitation from the Queen to vacation with her later this year. And Archie will get some royal grandparent time, too: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have their own home on the Balmoral estate, named Birkhall, and the Sussexes will reportedly spend some time there too.

It comes as little surprise that there's no bad blood between the Queen and the Sussexes: Earlier this month, Elizabeth and her grandson had a four hour conversation about Meghan and Harry's resignation as senior royals, and the Queen reportedly told Harry, "You are much loved and will always be welcomed back."

What's more, a royal insider recently dismissed unpleasant rumors that Archie was deliberately left in Canada to separate him from the royals during the Sussexes' U.K. visit. Bryony Gordon, a Telegraph columnist who was present at Meghan's final solo royal engagement, explained that "the decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic." Sounds like a happy summer vacation's on the cards for the royals!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here