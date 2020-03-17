In her cover interview for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar, Gigi Hadid answered questions from her famous friends.

Kendall Jenner asked her about life on her family's farm on the East Coast.

Hadid said farm life out of the public eye makes her feel "like a kid again," adding, "that freedom has been really healing for me."

Did you know Gigi Hadid lived on a farm? Or rather, that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, lived on a farm, but Gigi also spent a lot of time there? I, personally, didn't know any such thing, but now I do! And I'm upsettingly jealous!

Anyway, I'm talking about the farm because Gigi just talked about the farm, in her new cover interview with Harper's Bazaar. Celebrity friends directed questions to the supermodel, including Kendall Jenner, who asked, "What has living on your farm taught you?"

And the farm has taught Gigi a lot! "The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures," she said. "It’s allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day."

"Being away from the city and the public eye makes me feel like a kid again, and that freedom has been really healing for me," Gigi continued.



According to Bravo, the Hadid family farm is in Pennsylvania, and it's filled with mini ponies (and full sized horses), Highland cattle, goats, chickens, sheep, and at least one donkey. And based on Gigi's Instagram story, it looks like she's chosen to quarantine there. Friends, I cannot encourage you enough to go to her story right now, and watch two mini ponies chase a herd of tiny goats.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here