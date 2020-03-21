image
Bella Hadid Poses Topless with a Burrito to Encourage Social Distancing

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Versace - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
  • In an Instagram post on Friday, Bella Hadid encouraged her followers to practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
    • The model shared a cheeky photo of herself posing topless with a burrito along with the important message.
      • Hadid's Instagram also reminded fans to "wash those damn hands" and that she loves and is thinking about them.

        Bella Hadid is spreading some good advice amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

        The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share an important message about social distancing and hygiene best practices. Hadid shared the serious message alongside a cheeky photo of herself posing topless with a burrito.

        In her informative and compassionate caption, Hadid wrote:

        "Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways ... last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️"
        View this post on Instagram

        A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

        A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

        Good advice, Bella. Let's all follow it and stay safe and healthy.

