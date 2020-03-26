Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Screen Narrating Disney Documentary 'Elephant'

image
By Katherine J Igoe
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARMY-SOCIAL-SPORT
PAUL EDWARDSGetty Images
    • The film follows a family of elephants across the Kalahari Desert. The trailer doesn't have Meghan's voice so we'll have to wait to watch.

        Oooh this is exciting! As first reported by People, former Suits actor and former senior royal Meghan Markle has officially debuted as a voiceover actor for Disney: Disneynature just tweeted a trailer for their documentary Elephant. Here's the basic synopsis:

        "Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise."

        Annnd I'm already crying.

        In January, it was reported that Meghan had entered into a deal with Disney to do voiceover work in exchange for charitable donations to a cause of her choice. There'd been reports in March that Meghan could also return to acting as soon as the fall and has been looking for agents, so this might be the start of quite a lot of work for the former senior royal.

        She and husband Prince Harry have a history of support for elephants as well as other animals native to Africa and animals that are endangered. Their choice to work has garnered controversy among fans and royals, but this seems pretty in keeping with Meghan's focus on highlighting causes that are important to her. Apparently this is also in recognition of Earth Month. Seriously, her narration is going to garner so many views for the film, I bet.

        Here's the trailer (although this is just a teaser and we don't actually hear her voice):

        When Meghan and Harry attended the Lion King premiere in London, they were heard pitching this kind of work to director Jon Favreau:

        "Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," it sounds like Harry says.

        Meghan responds, "That's really why we're here, to pitch."

        "Anything like that," Harry says. "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar."

        Harry also appeared to pitch former Disney CEO Bob Iger:

        So, as expected, it sounds like Disney absolutely leapt at the chance. I cannot wait to watch.

