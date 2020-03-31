Kate Middleton Recommended This $64 Face Cream to Michelle Obama

Since we all envy Kate Middleton's glowing skin, we should all pay attention to her apparent face cream recommendation to Michelle Obama (Biotulin's Supreme Skin Gel).

Supreme Skin Gel offers itself as a Botox alternative, relaxing your features for up to 24 hours.

We've gotten tiny glimpses of Kate's beauty products throughout the years, and she (and her team) really seem to know their stuff.

Kate Middleton has gorgeous skin—you and I both know it, partially because I've been poring over pictures of her pretty face for ages. (It's for work, I swear!) According to Just Jared, we have more details on the cream she uses, thanks to a recommendation she once gave First Lady Michelle Obama. If it's good enough for those two, then you'd bet that I'm 100 percent in.

In an excerpt from the original post, Obama's makeup artist Carl Ray reportedly said, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and added that "the effect is unbelievable." It looks like he might have said that a few years ago and I haven't seen him confirm this directly on his Instagram, but he's pretty prolific about his work with Obama in general.

The main ingredient of Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel is spilanthol, which is "a biological local anesthetic that is derived from the extract of the plant Acmella oleracea, and it is said to work by reducing muscle contractions and relaxing your features." Unlike Botox, which is injected, this cream is just dabbed on the face and neck. As such, it's not long-lasting, but apparently will work for up to 24 hours.



Not everyone was totally on board: Dr. Maryam Zamani told Get The Gloss that she was "skeptical" that a cream could block muscle movement, but did add that the moisturizing component could potentially be helpful.

Biotulin has apparently garnered a lot of fans, including J. Lo, Madonna, and even Kim Kardashian herself, so it's celeb and duchess-approved.

Here's a closeup of Kate's face as of this past March (lookin' great, Kate!):

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And Obama always looks incredible (seen here in December):

NHAC NGUYEN Getty Images

Guys, should I try this? I think I should...

