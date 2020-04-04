Earlier this year, the world was rocked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their roles as full-time working senior members of the royal family.

In a February 2019 clip unearthed by the Daily Mail, however, the couple can be seen gushing about their new home in California more than a year before they relocated.

Harry and Meghan reportedly made the move to Malibu, California following their royal exit this spring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their roles as senior working royals was widely considered a bombshell—but maybe it shouldn't have been.

In a newly-unearthed clip shared by the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are seen gushing about their new home, California, more than a year before they made their big move.

Following their royal exit at the end of March, Harry and Meghan reportedly relocated from their Vancouver Island, Canada rental to a rented home in Malibu, California, which the Daily Mail describes as a $20 million mansion.

The video, from the couple's February 2019 visit to the Empire Fighting Chance club in Bristol, shows Harry and Meghan's interaction with a local who mentioned to the Sussexes that he had been born in California.

In the clip, the man in question calls California "the best," prompting Harry and Meghan to beam with smiles and nod in agreement. Harry took things a step further and verbally agreed, saying, "It is the best."

Watch the clip for yourself below:

