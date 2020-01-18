Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Says Her Daughter Will "Always Be Okay"

Amid news of her daughter's decision to step back from her role in the royal family, Doria Ragland is telling sources that Meghan Markle will "always be okay."

Doria reportedly spent the holidays with Meghan, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Harrison, in Canada.

Sources close to Doria say she's also been gushing about her grandson, calling Archie the "cutest."

We can all officially stop worrying about Meghan Markle post-"Megxit," as her and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their active roles as senior members of the royal family is being called.

This encouraging update comes courtesy of someone very close to Meghan: her mother, Doria Ragland.

According to People, a source who knows Doria says the royal in-law has been nothing but positive about Meghan and Harry's decision—and what it will mean for her daughter going forward.

Doria says "Meghan is strong and will always be okay," according to the source.

Meghan's mom, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a social worker and yoga instructor, has maintained a close bond with her daughter since her move to the United Kingdom and reportedly traveled to Vancouver to spend the holidays with the Sussexes this year.

Her biggest takeaway from the holiday trip? Like many grandmothers, she was apparently pretty focused on her grandson. And Doria hasn't stopped gushing about how amazing baby Archie is since the trip.

"She says her grandson is the cutest," the source added.

Agreed. On all counts.

