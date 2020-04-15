The Queen's Baths Are Always *Exactly* Seven Inches Deep—And Yes, Someone Measures to Make Sure

It's probably not surprising that the Queen has a pretty strict morning routine. What might be surprising, however, is just how detailed it is when it comes to her majesty's morning bath.

In a new report for the Daily Mail, royal correspondent Brian Hoey described the Queen's morning routine in detail, including the fact that her bath can't have more than seven inches of water.

A member of the Queen's staff is apparently responsible for testing the temperature of the water with a thermometer and measuring the water's depth.

Today in weird-but-true things about the royal family, here's a fun fact about Queen Elizabeth's morning bath time routine: The Queen only takes seven-inch baths.

Seriously. According to a report from Daily Mail royal correspondent Brian Hoey, the Queen wakes up at 7:30 a.m. every day and her maid turns on the radio first thing so the monarch can listen to BBC Radio 4's Today program while she gets up.

Then, while the Queen is enjoying a morning cup of tea, her maid starts getting things ready for the royal's daily 8 a.m. bath—about which she is apparently very particular. Not only does the temperature have to be exactly right, but the depth has rules of its own, too.

"Her maid will go into the adjoining bathroom to draw the bath, which has to be exactly the right temperature: tested with a wooden-cased thermometer, and no more than seven inches of water," Hoey wrote.

And what does the royal staff do while the Queen is enjoying her not-too-hot, not-too-cold, precisely-seven-inches-deep bath? Laying out her first outfit for the day—always under the supervision of Angela Kelly, the Queen’s Personal Assistant and Curator of her Wardrobe, of course.

All this does is reinforce a fact we all already knew: It's good to be queen.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here