The Queen Is Reportedly Planning a Birthday Tea for Meghan Markle

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Later this summer, the Queen will take her annual trip to Scotland.
    • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their newborn son, Archie Harrison, will travel to Scotland to visit the Queen at Balmoral in August.
      • The trip will coincide with Meghan's 38th birthday and the Queen is reportedly planning a birthday tea in her honor.

        Just when you thought Meghan Markle's life couldn't be more like a Disney movie, the universe says, "hold my dainty, floral teacup."

        The Queen has reportedly invited Meghan (as well as Prince Harry and their newborn son, Archie Harrison) to spend her birthday at the royal estate in Balmoral, where Her Majesty will apparently be hosting a birthday tea for Meghan.

        So, just to recap, Meghan is an American girl who grew up to be an actress and then an actual, tiara-wearing duchess and now she's set to have a birthday tea party with the Queen of England. It's like a wizard found a six-year-old's diary and made it all come true.

        According to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent (and all-around royal expert) Katie Nicholl, the Queen will head to Scotland for the latter part of July, August, and September, as she does every year. Balmoral is famously one of the Queen's favorite places and she looks forward to her time there, where she can walk the castle grounds, ride horses, and entertain friends and family.

        This year, Harry and Meghan will be among the esteemed guests at Balmoral, and their trip will coincide with Meghan's 38th birthday, on August 4. The Sun reports that the Queen is personally planning a special birthday tea for the occasion—and that the gesture speaks volumes about her relationship with Meghan.

        "It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite," a source told the outlet. "It's a huge honor."

        The trip will mark the Sussexes first family holiday in the Scottish Highlands, which is something that's really important to Harry.

        "Harry wants Archie to grow up loving the Scottish countryside and learning to fish and hunt there just like he did growing up. He’s a traditionalist in that way," a friend of the royals said, according to Vanity Fair.

