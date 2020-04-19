After watching Jennifer Lopez perform for the One World: Together at Home, I'm convinced this woman 1) has the best skincare routine and 2) has more talent than I do in my pinky finger. Also, 3) the Twitterverse agrees with me.

Sure, I'll be forever hurt that she was snubbed for an Oscar nom for her role as Ramona in Hustlers, but that doesn't mean the show stops there! As we saw from her performance (even her Super Bowl one), oh does it go on.

Tonight, Lopez sang "People," originally performed by Barbra Streisand, wearing an amazing (and perfect quarantine outfit) Coach (genius). FYI, she loves that sweatshirt and wears it all the time—an icon wearing an icon. She wore no jewelry (not even her engagement ring), focusing instead on the performance.

I'm frankly devastated that we didn't get a chance to see J.Lo's fiancé A. Rod, but honestly, seeing this stripped down version of the song and J. Lo's incredible vocals (and face and skin and also bod) is more than enough. She ended the performance with "I miss you." I think I speak for all of us—I miss you too, J.Lo.

The production got people on Twitter feeling some kind of way.

jlo singing people pic.twitter.com/mutsm7BVxR — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) April 19, 2020

I’m obsessed that everyone is performing from their living room and JLo has secured an enchanted garden #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/BsvCDE1fGt — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) April 19, 2020

Oh sure, when JLo sings in her backyard the birds all join in, but when I do it my neighbors tell me to shut the f up#OneWorldTogetherAtHome #JLo #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/AxodhrVBnm — Haslett Murphy (@HaslettMurphy) April 19, 2020

Honestly, SAME.

Lopez confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres over video chat that her wedding plans with A. Rod were affected by COVID-19. The wedding is put on hold as of now. "It's something we're just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out," she explained to the daytime host. But she's doing just fine in the meantime. Bring me more J.Lo.

