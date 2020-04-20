Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas supported healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic by sending 100 meals to staff at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

They donated meals through campaign Fueling the Fearless, which hires struggling restaurants to prepare food for healthcare workers, using public donations.

"One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together," Fueling the Fearless posted on Instagram.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just expressed their gratitude to Los Angeles healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, donating 100 meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. The couple donated through the Fueling the Fearless campaign, which hires local restaurants in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic to provide food for healthcare workers, operating in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York. Want to donate? Click here.

Fueling the Fearless thanked Turner and Jonas—as well as the Jonas Brothers' manager, Phil McIntyre, and his wife, Shonda McIntyre—in an Instagram caption, alongside photos of the hospital staff who received donated meals. "This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten," the post read.

The food was prepared by family owned restaurant Aliki’s Greek Taverna, Fueling the Fearless said. "Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff," the caption read. "One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together."

In donating meals to healthcare workers, Turner and Jonas are following Lizzo's lead: At the end of March, she sent lunch to hospital staff across the country. Below, a very cute video of her donation drive:

