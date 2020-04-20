Today's Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs a Song She Said She Wouldn't
What's Cookin' with Jennifer Fisher
How To Give Yourself A Great Blowout At Home
WNBA Players Score a Win
Exploring the World of Women and Space

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Donated 100 Meals to Staff at an L.A. Hospital

By Emily Dixon
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas supported healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic by sending 100 meals to staff at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.
  • They donated meals through campaign Fueling the Fearless, which hires struggling restaurants to prepare food for healthcare workers, using public donations.
  • "One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together," Fueling the Fearless posted on Instagram.

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just expressed their gratitude to Los Angeles healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, donating 100 meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. The couple donated through the Fueling the Fearless campaign, which hires local restaurants in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic to provide food for healthcare workers, operating in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York. Want to donate? Click here.

    Fueling the Fearless thanked Turner and Jonas—as well as the Jonas Brothers' manager, Phil McIntyre, and his wife, Shonda McIntyre—in an Instagram caption, alongside photos of the hospital staff who received donated meals. "This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten," the post read.

    The food was prepared by family owned restaurant Aliki’s Greek Taverna, Fueling the Fearless said. "Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff," the caption read. "One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together."

    In donating meals to healthcare workers, Turner and Jonas are following Lizzo's lead: At the end of March, she sent lunch to hospital staff across the country. Below, a very cute video of her donation drive:

    Sophie Turner on Embracing Her Mental Illness
    Do Sophie and Joe Own a 'GOT' Castle?
    A Rare Interview With Meghan Markle Just Aired
    The KarJenners Had a Car Parade for Kourtney
    Meghan and Harry Delivered Meals for Charity Again
    Eva Mendes Talked Not Posting Photos of Her Kids
    Harry & Meghan Cut Ties With British Tabloids
    Meghan Is Feeling Like Herself Again After Exit
    Katie Holmes Shared a Rare Pic of Suri Cruise
    Prince Harry Looks Exactly Like Prince Charles
    Meghan's Mom Got the Sussexes to Volunteer in LA
    Blue Ivy Just Gave a Handwashing PSA