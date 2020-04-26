Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Accused Scooter Braun of “Shameless Greed"
2
Lily Aldridge Is Ready for Her Mogul Moment
3
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
4
COVID-19 Highlights American's Gun Problem
5
Classic French Girl Clothes to Invest In

The Queen Sees Prince Harry as a "Prodigal Son" Who Is Always Welcome Back as a Working Royal, Expert Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • This year, royal fans were shocked by news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.
    • According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Queen Elizabeth II sees Harry as a "prodigal son" and she will "welcome him home with open arms" if he changes his mind about his royal exit.
      • Seward also says that it's unlikely the Queen will ever criticize Harry and Meghan's decision, even privately with other members of the royal family.

        Prince Harry stepped back from his role as a working, senior royal this year—but that decision doesn't have to be permanent.

        In an interview with Sky News this week, Majesty magazine Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward weighed in on Harry's royal exit—and how the Queen really feels about it behind-the-scenes.

        "I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms," Seward explained, according to The Sun. "I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing."

        And, according to Seward, that "no criticism" policy would extend to other members of the royal family, as well as the press and the public.

        "Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family," Seward said. "She would keep her feelings very much to herself."

        For now at least, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly very happy with their decision to step back from royal life.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Harry & Meghan's Press Boycott Surprised the Queen
        Harry & Meghan Haven't Had Any Visitors in LA
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        All the Gifts Given to the Royal Family in 2019
        Harry and Meghan Will Struggle with Privacy in LA
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan's Childhood Inspired Her Charity Work
        Harry & Meghan Will Share a New Pic of Archie Soon
        Meg's Friends Might Have to Testify in Her Lawsuit
        Harry & Meghan Haven't Had Any Visitors in LA
        Cambridges Clap for Carers in New Family Photo
        Harry & Meghan's Press Boycott Surprised the Queen
        Prince Louis Twins with Dad Prince William
        Prince Harry Sends a Heartfelt Email