This year, royal fans were shocked by news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Queen Elizabeth II sees Harry as a "prodigal son" and she will "welcome him home with open arms" if he changes his mind about his royal exit.

Seward also says that it's unlikely the Queen will ever criticize Harry and Meghan's decision, even privately with other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry stepped back from his role as a working, senior royal this year—but that decision doesn't have to be permanent.

In an interview with Sky News this week, Majesty magazine Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward weighed in on Harry's royal exit—and how the Queen really feels about it behind-the-scenes.

"I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms," Seward explained, according to The Sun. "I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing."

And, according to Seward, that "no criticism" policy would extend to other members of the royal family, as well as the press and the public.

"Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family," Seward said. "She would keep her feelings very much to herself."

For now at least, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly very happy with their decision to step back from royal life.

