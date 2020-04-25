Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Had Any Visitors in Los Angeles Yet, Apparently

Although they have many friends and even relatives in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't had any visitors at their new home since relocating in March.

A source close to the Sussexes said the only reason the couple are leaving their rented Malibu home these days is to volunteer.

Harry and Meghan have been spotted several times now delivering meals with Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that bring food to people living with critical illnesses.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of friends (and family) in their new home city, Los Angeles, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they haven't seen any of them yet.

The couple relocated to California in March, just days before travel restrictions were put in place as part of the global effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the Sussexes (including 11-month-old Archie Harrison) have been practicing social distancing and isolating in their rented Malibu home.

"They spend their evenings at home as a family," a source close to the couple told People. "They haven’t had any visitors."

The only contact Harry and Meghan have had with people other than their immediate family has been while volunteering. At the suggestion of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, the couple have been volunteering with Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that cooks, prepares, and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses—a group that's at greater risk during the pandemic.

"They only leave their house for charity work," the source explained.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here