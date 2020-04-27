Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Latest Hair Transformation Is 100 Percent E-Girl

By Emily Dixon
Toni Anne BarsonGetty Images
  • Kylie Jenner's still keeping up her regular hair transformations, even in quarantine.
  • Her latest look, cool brown hair with two blonde streaks at the front, nails the e-girl aesthetic.
  • Jenner's also revealed more of her natural, super short hair on Instagram recently.

    As someone who's blow-dried her hair a total of three times since quarantine began, I have to hand it to Kylie Jenner, who's still switching up her hair with her pre-lockdown regularity. Her latest look slots neatly into the current e-girl phenomenon: She's sporting cool brown lengths, with the e-girl's signature blonde streaks framing her face.

    View this post on Instagram

    @kylieskin 🤍

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    Jenner's new look is almost certainly a wig, considering she recently revealed her natural, super short bob on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, both hairstyles look exceptionally good on her.

    Jenner also went makeup-free (perhaps with the exception of eyelash extensions) in her latest post, attributing her flawless complexion to her skincare line, Kylie Skin. Which isn't to say she's renounced her love of makeup (that would be an unexpected move from the founder of Kylie Cosmetics). In a recent Instagram selfie, she revealed a full glam magenta eye look she created herself, captioning it, "experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu?"

    A less predictable hobby Jenner's developed while in quarantine? Tending to her garden. As Refinery29 reports, she demonstrated her new pastime on her Instagram stories earlier this month, showcasing her newly cultivated herb garden (feat. rosemary and basil). "Quarantine has me doing a lot of shit I wouldn’t normally do," she told her followers. "But I always wanted a garden." Cute!

