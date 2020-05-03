Several members of the royal family are reportedly "upset and angry" about a controversial new documentary about Princess Diana.

Prince Harry is said to find the situation "particularly distressing" because it's being shopped to Netflix—a company he's said to have been working with following his royal exit.

The controversial, four-part docuseries will delve into the darkest parts of Diana's life. It is still in development and hasn't been commissioned by Netflix yet.

The royal family just can't seem to catch a break these days. The latest drama surrounding The Firm? A documentary about Princess Diana that will purportedly delve into the darker parts of her life that's reportedly being shopped to Netflix.

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be especially upset about the four-part docuseries, tentatively titled Being Me: Diana, which will cover Diana's "mental health battles, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood" and put forth claims that the late royal "tried to kill herself four times," according to The Sun.

“The royals will refuse to take part as will the Spencer family," an industry source told the paper. "William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It’s particularly distressing for Harry because he’s been working with Netflix. At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good."

DSP, the TV company working on the project, says that it is still in the early phases and has not yet been commissioned by Netflix. It remains to be seen if the streaming giant—or any other major distributors—will pick up the series.

"This is a not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain," a spokeswoman for Endemol Shine, DSP's parent company, said.

