Now that they've stepped back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in California.

The Sussexes are reportedly renting a house in Malibu and plan to buy a permanent place to call home when the coronavirus pandemic quarantines are lifted.

A source close to the couple told The Sun that they're looking at a home with a "granny annex" and that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, will move in with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting family first as their start their new, post-royal exit life in the U.S.

The couple relocated to California in March with their son, Archie Harrison, and have reportedly been renting a luxury home in Malibu while they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Harry and Meghan are already planning the details of their move into a more permanent home in the city—and those plans include Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

"Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad—and they want Doria to be included in these plans," a source close to the couple told The Sun. "She is hugely independent though, and doesn’t want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annexe."

There will be more than enough space for Doria's "granny annexe" in the home Harry and Meghan are reportedly looking to buy. According to The Sun, the Sussexes have their sights set on a £10 million (about $12.5 million), six-bedroom mansion close to LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where their neighbors would include Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

"The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn’t trust many people and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion," the source said of the Sussexes' plan to move Doria in with them full-time. "Harry has also grown close to her so, believe it or not, he was receptive to the idea of living with his mother-in-law."

The new situation will be a welcome change for Harry and Meghan, who haven't been able to visit with Doria in-person since their move to LA because of social distancing guidelines.



"Obviously, under lockdown, they won’t be moving house any time soon but they are both looking forward to laying down more permanent roots in Los Angeles, and ­making it home," the source said.

