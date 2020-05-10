Princess Diana's Former Butler Thinks Prince Harry "Married Meghan Because She's Like Diana"

Burrell has said that he suspects Prince Harry was attracted to Meghan at least in part because of some of the traits she shares with his late mother.

Those similarities might have put a strain on Meghan's relationship with her mother-in-law if they'd had the chance to meet, however. Burrell says he thinks the women, who are both known for their strength and independence, could have "clashed" at times.

If you see a lot of Princess Diana in Meghan Markle, you're definitely not alone. According to Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, Meghan has a lot in common with the People's Princess—and he thinks that's probably what attracted Prince Harry to her to begin with.

"Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana," Burrell reportedly said during an interview with Closer magazine. "Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

Even though Burrell thinks Meghan and Diana are similar women, he also said those similarities could have been the cause of some issues between them, if they'd gotten the chance to meet.

"I think, possibly, they would have clashed," he said. "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things—it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."

Burrell, who worked for Diana for 10 years before her tragic death in 1997, doesn't think Meghan is a carbon copy of Diana, of course. He said he thinks Meghan was probably more media savvy going into her royal marriage than Diana was. Diana, he said, had to learn to find her voice in the media.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naive," he added. "Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here