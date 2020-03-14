Meghan Markle's Farewell Tour Wardrobe Is Being Compared to One of Princess Diana's Iconic Looks

Earlier this month, the world watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their final scheduled engagements as full-time working royals.

Meghan's "farewell tour" wardrobe garnered a lot of praise online and in the media. The emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress she wore to her final engagement, the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, was a huge fan favorite.

Some have even compared Meghan's fierce looks to Princess Diana's "revenge dress," which she wore in June 1994 when her ex-husband, Prince Charles, went public with his infidelity.

The Sussexes' "farewell tour" was closely watched around the world, but nothing got more attention during the couple's final round of engagements than Meghan's wardrobe which was undeniably amazing.

Meghan's outfits at each of her final three engagements with Harry were show-stopping, but Twitter went particularly wild for her final royal look—the bold, emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress. She accessorized the look with a matching green fascinator by William Chambers, a Gabriella Hearst bag, beige Aquazzura heels, and a borderline-mischievous smile.

Here's the look, if you need a refresher/just live for the look on Meghan's face in these photos:

The look has drawn comparisons to Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress"—the black, off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian cocktail dress she stepped out in on the day Prince Charles' interview about his infidelity aired in 1994.

Feast your eyes on Diana's iconic revenge look below:

In a piece comparing the royal "revenge" looks for Vanity Fair, Michelle Ruiz wrote,"Meghan’s spate of bright, body-hugging, almost-achingly glamorous looks during her and Harry’s proverbial 'farewell tour' are a master class in revenge dressing—except instead of an ex-boyfriend, the entity that should be sad to lose her is the British monarchy. "

It's not clear if Meghan was actively trying to take wardrobe-driven revenge on her critics, but if she was, then it's definitely mission accomplished.

