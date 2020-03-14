image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
image
2
The Boldest, Buzziest Swimwear Brands of 2020
image
3
The Podcasts You'll Actually Learn Something From
image
4
Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense
image
5
Dear Hermès Lipstick, Take All My Money

Meghan Markle's Farewell Tour Wardrobe Is Being Compared to One of Princess Diana's Iconic Looks

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Meghan's "farewell tour" wardrobe garnered a lot of praise online and in the media. The emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress she wore to her final engagement, the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, was a huge fan favorite.
      • Some have even compared Meghan's fierce looks to Princess Diana's "revenge dress," which she wore in June 1994 when her ex-husband, Prince Charles, went public with his infidelity.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their final engagements as full-time working royals.

        The Sussexes' "farewell tour" was closely watched around the world, but nothing got more attention during the couple's final round of engagements than Meghan's wardrobe which was undeniably amazing.

        Meghan's outfits at each of her final three engagements with Harry were show-stopping, but Twitter went particularly wild for her final royal look—the bold, emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress. She accessorized the look with a matching green fascinator by William Chambers, a Gabriella Hearst bag, beige Aquazzura heels, and a borderline-mischievous smile.

        Here's the look, if you need a refresher/just live for the look on Meghan's face in these photos:

        Commonwealth Day Service 2020
        Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

        The look has drawn comparisons to Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress"—the black, off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian cocktail dress she stepped out in on the day Prince Charles' interview about his infidelity aired in 1994.

        Feast your eyes on Diana's iconic revenge look below:

        Diana At Serpentine
        Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

        In a piece comparing the royal "revenge" looks for Vanity Fair, Michelle Ruiz wrote,"Meghan’s spate of bright, body-hugging, almost-achingly glamorous looks during her and Harry’s proverbial 'farewell tour' are a master class in revenge dressing—except instead of an ex-boyfriend, the entity that should be sad to lose her is the British monarchy. "

        It's not clear if Meghan was actively trying to take wardrobe-driven revenge on her critics, but if she was, then it's definitely mission accomplished.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
        Meghan Might Return to Acting This Fall
        The Duke Of Cambridge Attends The 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference
        Harry and Will's Relationship Is 'Forever Changed'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards Meghan Might Return to Acting This Fall
        The Duke Of Cambridge Attends The 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference Harry and Will's Relationship Is 'Forever Changed'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Had an Emotional Final Royal Event
        image Meghan and Harry Hosted an Emotional Goodbye Lunch
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH William and Kate Were Upset on Commonwealth Day
        image Harry Feels Tense Around the Queen
        Commonwealth Day 2020 Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020
        Every Photo From the Royals' Commonwealth Day 2020
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Why Baby Archie Isn't at the Commonwealth Service