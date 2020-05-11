Today's Top Stories
1
Farewell, J. Crew
2
Meghan Markle Is the Ultimate Influencer
3
Examining the Swimwear on 'Too Hot to Handle'
4
24 Hours With Tina Craig, CEO of U Beauty
5
Bored at Home? Take a Virtual Vacation

Sophie Turner Shared an Adorable Photo With Joe Jonas' Mom Denise for Mother's Day

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california september 22 sophie turner arrives at the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' mom, Denise Jonas, are clearly super close, as evidenced by a photo Turner posted to celebrate her "Milly" on Mother's Day.
  • Turner also wished her mom, Sally Turner, a happy Mother's Day (though the pair likely marked the occasion back in March, when Mother's Day is celebrated in the U.K.).
  • She also posted a photo of her mom and Jonas' mom at what looks like a Jonas Brothers concert, with the caption, "Legends only."

    Every year, celebrities gift unto us a positive deluge of sweet family photos to celebrate Mother's Day, and yesterday was no exception. One such celebrity participant? Sophie Turner, who shared an extremely sweet photo of herself and Joe Jonas' mom Denise Jonas, on her Instagram story. Three excellent things about the photo: 1. Turner and Denise appear to be at a Jonas Brothers concert. 2. Denise is evidently not bored of her sons' merch after all these years, proudly wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt. 3. Turner calls Denise "Milly," which it took me upwards of 45 minutes to realize means "mother-in-law", or "MIL."

    sophie turner joe jonas mom denise jonas instagram sophiet
    @sophietInstagram

    Turner also shared a photo of her mom, Sally Turner, writing, "And of course my mama @sallybt60 love you." A quick note, lest you wonder why Sophie posted about Denise before Sally and conclude there's some terrible mother-daughter strife afoot: Mother's Day is typically celebrated earlier in the U.K. than the U.S., with the holiday falling on March 22 this year, so it's likely Sophie and Sally marked the occasion two months ago.

    sophie turner mom sally turner joe jonas mom denise jonas instagram sophiet
    @sophietInstagram

    Sophie's final photo might be the best of the bunch. Behold, Sally Turner and Denise Jonas, having the time of their lives at what I'm assuming, again, is a Jonas Brothers concert. Sophie's caption: "Legends only."

    sophie turner mom sally turner joe jonas mom denise jonas instagram sophiet
    @sophietInstagram

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Sophie and Joe Sent 100 Meals to an L.A. Hospital
    The Song Joe Wrote About Marrying Sophie Turner
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Bella Hadid's Planned Strawberry Blonde Met Look
    Harry's Moving Video Message for Young People
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Gigi Hadid Spoke About Her Pregnancy on Instagram
    Diana's Butler On Why Harry Married Meghan
    How Celebrities Are Celebrating Mother's Day
    Harry & Meghan Want to Hire the Beckhams' Advisor
    Grimes Shared an Alternative Pronunciation of X Æ
    See Buckingham Palace's Elusive Floor Plans
    Meghan Markle Is the Ultimate Influencer
    Wait, Did Emma Stone Secretly Get Married?