Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' mom, Denise Jonas, are clearly super close, as evidenced by a photo Turner posted to celebrate her "Milly" on Mother's Day.

Turner also wished her mom, Sally Turner, a happy Mother's Day (though the pair likely marked the occasion back in March, when Mother's Day is celebrated in the U.K.).

She also posted a photo of her mom and Jonas' mom at what looks like a Jonas Brothers concert, with the caption, "Legends only."

Turner also shared a photo of her mom, Sally Turner, writing, "And of course my mama @sallybt60 love you." A quick note, lest you wonder why Sophie posted about Denise before Sally and conclude there's some terrible mother-daughter strife afoot: Mother's Day is typically celebrated earlier in the U.K. than the U.S., with the holiday falling on March 22 this year, so it's likely Sophie and Sally marked the occasion two months ago.

Sophie's final photo might be the best of the bunch. Behold, Sally Turner and Denise Jonas, having the time of their lives at what I'm assuming, again, is a Jonas Brothers concert. Sophie's caption: "Legends only."

