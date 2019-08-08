Attending the Jonas Brothers tour in Miami, Sophie Turner was spotted dancing and singing along to her husband Joe Jonas and his brothers.

Sophie's been pretty quiet on social media lately, so it's nice to see her out and about looking happy.

Sophie Turner, I've missed you SO much. The star hasn't published anything in three weeks on her Instagram and hasn't been to a public engagement since before her wedding (which, before anyone says it, is totally fine—she just got married and she lost one of her beloved dogs a few weeks apart from each other, not to mention the end of Game of Thrones before that. Sooo she's probably taking some time off.). But Priyanka Chopra, icon, made up for that in a big way last night: She and her two J-sisters—Sophie and Danielle Jonas—posed in matching Jonas Brothers t-shirts and danced the night away at the band's first reunion concert in Miami. Sophie looks relaxed and happy, and headbangs along to some of their classic songs. I love that this is the thing that gets her out of the house: She and Joe attend each other's various premieres, and they're just continuing to support each other publicly.

Priyanka first snapped a bunch of photos of BTS JoBros action, including one of the J-Sisters with the caption #wivesontour. Of all the outfits, I think I love Sophie's the best: all black with a cute mini? Sign me up:

We got a glimpse of Sophie's full outfit (she loves her high boots, and who can blame her):

Priyanka shared live video on her Instagram Stories (it's like being there, except for the graininess of the video! Thank you, Priyanka!):

At one point in that video Sophie lifts up her niece (like can you imagine how cool of an aunt she absolutely is?):

Fans snapped shots of the three wives dancing and singing along like totally normal fans (amazing):

I love all three of them. So hopefully we get more tour deets ASAP, please.

