Sophie Turner Is Glowing on a Quarantine Walk With Joe Jonas

sophie turner baby bump
Celebrities need fresh air, too! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed on a quarantine walk, clad in face masks and dressed-down black outfits, in their first joint sighting in months. Turner wore her blonde hair back in a half-pony and dressed comfortably in a black hoodie, black leggings, and black and red UGG slippers. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a red T-shirt, blue jeans, a pair of black sneakers, and a black jacket. Both husband and wife wore sunglasses and face masks, making sure they stayed safe and protected for their walk. As ever, the husband and wife—who were married just under a year ago (twice!)—held hands.

News broke in February that Turner was expecting the couple's first child; neither Turner nor Jonas have confirmed or denied the reports. Back in February, E! News reported that they had "told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

Though neither have commented on the pregnancy, their Instagram posts speak volumes. For Turner's birthday, Jonas posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram: "Life is better with you."

Turner, meanwhile, posted a sweet photo of them that same month, writing: "Happiness begins with you, bub" (a reference to the Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins).

The couple are staying busy while self-isolating: Turner recently posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her husband clad in makeup, writing: "He finally let me do his makeup."

sophie turner joe jonas
The couple are also on TikTok, and eagle-eyed fans noticed in one clip that the couple seemed to have a Game of Thrones castle in their house:

joe jonas instagram
But it turns out they're part of another epic fandom—the castle, it turns out, is actually a Lego replica of Hogwarts (!).

Last month, Turner spoke to Conan O'Brien over video chat about quarantine, though she evaded any mention of her pregnancy. She did, however, tell the host that she was "kind of loving" self-isolation: "I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

