Both Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors this week.

After Kourtney posted a bikini photo, a social media user speculated that she was pregnant; "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body," she responded.

Khloé tweeted that she was "disgusted" by the rumors she was expecting again with ex Tristan Thompson.

Ah, sisters. Sharing clothes! Secrets! Responses to pregnancy rumors circulating across the globe! Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian partook in the latter this week, when both had to shut down speculation that they were pregnant with their respective fourth and second children.

Kourtney's pregnancy rumors started after she posted two gorgeous bikini photos on Instagram, and social media users erroneously concluded that she was expecting. Kourtney responded with a message of self love: "this is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," she wrote."

Khloé, meanwhile, was the subject of rumors that she was expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, father of baby True. The speculation sat very badly with her, she tweeted, particularly as she faced harsh criticism for potentially reuniting with her ex.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," Khloé tweeted. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," Khloé continued.

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

"Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives," she finished. "I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

