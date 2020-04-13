Bella Hadid posted an adorable childhood photo on Instagram, in which she's dressed as The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy Gale (and doesn't look particularly happy about it.)

While Hadid's known for her deep brunette hair, baby Bella was blonde.

In the photo, she looks exactly like mom Yolanda Hadid (with a little bit of sister Gigi in there too).

Yes, it makes absolute sense that children sometimes look a lot like their parents, or that fully grown adult supermodels don't look exactly like their childhood selves. But a. These are trying times and we can't afford to be fussy about our sources of diversion and b. This childhood photo of Bella Hadid still surprised me, alright?! Observe: baby Bella, dressed as Dorothy Gale and glumly clasping a basket, looking exactly like her mom Yolanda Hadid. Cute, right?

Just to drive the similarity home, here's a more recent snap of Yolanda and Bella:

Bella, you'll recall, has returned to her childhood shade before: In March last year, she debuted lighter hair while on vacation in Turkey, captioning an Instagram post, "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots." Throughout 2019, the supermodel became progressively blonder; by the summer, her shade almost matched sister Gigi's.

During New York Fashion Week in September 2019, Bella sported a sunkissed, honey blonde shade (see: her appearance on the Brandon Maxwell runway). For Burberry, she lost the length and let her roots grow out. Then, for an Alexander Wang campaign, there was a brief flirtation with bleach blonde (though she's back to brunette in other shots from the campaign, so it's likely the blonde was a wig):

Oh, to be a supermodel, and to luxuriate in the knowledge that there isn't a hair color in existence that doesn't suit you!

