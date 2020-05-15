News broke earlier this week that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had broken up, ending an almost two year relationship.

Benson was subsequently spotted kissing G-Eazy while the pair picked up a takeout order on Thursday.

Delevingne asked her fans to stop "hating" on Benson in a candid Instagram post the same day, writing, "You don't know the truth, only her and I do."

Cara Delevingne broke her silence on her split from Ashley Benson Thursday, in order to defend her ex from internet hate. News broke earlier this week that the couple, who were first spotted kissing in August 2018, had separated in early April, with a source telling People, "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," adding, "Their relationship just ran its course."

On Tuesday, Benson was photographed grocery shopping with G-Eazy; two days later, the pair were seen kissing while picking up a takeout order in Los Angeles, as E! reports. The internet quickly concluded that they were dating—and fans of Benson and Delevingne's relationship began hurling hate Benson's way.

That didn't sit well with Delevingne, who confirmed the breakup for the first time while asking her fans to leave Benson alone. "It's more important now more than ever to spread love, not hate," she posted on her Instagram story. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

As for those G-Eazy rumors, Benson made a subtle comment Thursday, after liking an Instagram post captioned, "You can’t say they are dating just because of a Like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever." Sounds like things ended as amicably as possible between Delevingne and Benson, which is exactly what such an excellent celebrity couple deserved.

