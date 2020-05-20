Today's Top Stories
Brad Pitt Grew His Hair Into a '90s Bob During Quarantine

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california february 09 brad pitt poses at the 92nd annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on february 09, 2020 in hollywood, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images

    Brad Pitt, you'll no doubt be aware, is the sort of man whose jawline elevates literally any hairstyle he sets his heart upon to a previously unimaginable level of attractiveness, which I, as the sort of woman whose jawline makes me look like a 1950s boarding school student if I stray outside a narrow catalogue of maximum three hairstyles, find enviable and upsetting. Remember long and luscious Brad in Interview With a Vampire? Short and spiky Brad in Fight Club? Mid-length and tousled Brad in Thelma and Louise?

    My point is, like the rest of us, Pitt's estranged from his hair stylist while in quarantine, and perhaps unlike the rest of us, his hair has grown naturally into a chic '90s look. Pitt, you'll note from the photo above, has been sporting chin-length hair for a while, but in quarantine he's no longer slicking it back, wearing it in a style that's somewhere between '90s curtains and a '00s bob. I am jealous and annoyed. Observe!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.


    Pitt made the above video to celebrate the graduating seniors at Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield. "Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you," he says in the clip.

    "Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors," he continues. "So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big."

