Brad Pitt's many, many hairstyles are the stuff of Hollywood legend.

He recently recorded a video to celebrate the graduating seniors of Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown, Springfield.

In the clip, Brad sports a quarantine hairstyle that's somewhere between '90s curtains and a messy bob.

Brad Pitt, you'll no doubt be aware, is the sort of man whose jawline elevates literally any hairstyle he sets his heart upon to a previously unimaginable level of attractiveness, which I, as the sort of woman whose jawline makes me look like a 1950s boarding school student if I stray outside a narrow catalogue of maximum three hairstyles, find enviable and upsetting. Remember long and luscious Brad in Interview With a Vampire? Short and spiky Brad in Fight Club? Mid-length and tousled Brad in Thelma and Louise?

My point is, like the rest of us, Pitt's estranged from his hair stylist while in quarantine, and perhaps unlike the rest of us, his hair has grown naturally into a chic '90s look. Pitt, you'll note from the photo above, has been sporting chin-length hair for a while, but in quarantine he's no longer slicking it back, wearing it in a style that's somewhere between '90s curtains and a '00s bob. I am jealous and annoyed. Observe!

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own.



Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020



Pitt made the above video to celebrate the graduating seniors at Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield. "Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you," he says in the clip.

"Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors," he continues. "So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big."

