Serena Williams shared her skincare routine in a new Instagram video—with an extra special guest star.

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., appears in the adorable video, copying her mom's skincare techniques.

"It’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do," Williams says in the clip.

If you follow Serena Williams on Instagram—and you should, because she's a delight—you'll be aware that the tennis GOAT also knows an awful lot about skincare. She often shares videos of her morning and evening routines, packed with skincare info and product recommendations. But it's ever so slightly difficult to pay attention to the actual skincare in Williams' latest video—because her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., makes an unspeakably cute appearance, copying her mom's every move.

Williams starts the video by cleansing her face, with Olympia expertly mimicking her mom. "Morning y’all! We’re doing our morning routine, and it’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do," Williams says. Please direct your attention to the matching pyjamas mom and daughter are wearing, and also to Olympia's expert face massaging technique:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The video also offers a very cute insight into Williams' life as a mom. "For all y’all who thought I was Superwoman, I actually am when it comes to changing," she tells the camera after getting Olympia dressed for the day. She also talks about watching her daughter grow up: "She’s doing so many things on her own now—it’s wild," Williams says. In conclusion: All of this is adorable, and I am thankful to Williams for sharing.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.