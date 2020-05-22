Today's Top Stories
1
SoftBadBoys Are Here to Ruin Your Life
2
The Future of Celebrity Styling Post-Pandemic
3
Brooklinen's Amaze Memorial Day Sale Starts Now
4
Can We Beat the Next Supervirus?
5
My Healing Journey After Sexual Assault

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Copies Her Skincare Routine in an Adorable Instagram Video

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york february 12 designer serena williams speaks at the s by serena presentation during new york fashion week the shows at spring place on february 12, 2020 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
  • Serena Williams shared her skincare routine in a new Instagram video—with an extra special guest star.
  • Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., appears in the adorable video, copying her mom's skincare techniques.
  • "It’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do," Williams says in the clip.

    If you follow Serena Williams on Instagram—and you should, because she's a delight—you'll be aware that the tennis GOAT also knows an awful lot about skincare. She often shares videos of her morning and evening routines, packed with skincare info and product recommendations. But it's ever so slightly difficult to pay attention to the actual skincare in Williams' latest video—because her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., makes an unspeakably cute appearance, copying her mom's every move.

    Williams starts the video by cleansing her face, with Olympia expertly mimicking her mom. "Morning y’all! We’re doing our morning routine, and it’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do," Williams says. Please direct your attention to the matching pyjamas mom and daughter are wearing, and also to Olympia's expert face massaging technique:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The video also offers a very cute insight into Williams' life as a mom. "For all y’all who thought I was Superwoman, I actually am when it comes to changing," she tells the camera after getting Olympia dressed for the day. She also talks about watching her daughter grow up: "She’s doing so many things on her own now—it’s wild," Williams says. In conclusion: All of this is adorable, and I am thankful to Williams for sharing.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Serena Williams's Stuart Weitzman Ads Are Iconic
    Serena and Olympia's Adorable Skincare Tutorial
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Lance Armstrong's Home State Had an Impact On Him
    Gaga on Why She Didn't Want to Be Ariana's Friend
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan and Harry's Creative Anniversary Gifts
    Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Favorite Dresses
    Kensington Palace Undergoes a Social Media Update
    Gigi Hadid Was a “Few Months” Pregnant on Runway
    Harry's Anniversary Gift for Meghan Is So Lovely
    Fans Noticed a Mystery Man Hidden in J.Lo's Selfie
    Chrissy Told Friends to Stop Asking for Freebies
    Kate Middleton Wore Her Fave Sneakers Again