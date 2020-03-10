Serena Williams frequently shares her skincare tips with her followers, and took to Instagram to share her morning routine.

This time, Williams got a little help from her daughter, Olympia.

"She sure can work that beauty blender!" Williams captioned the adorable video.

Listen: I have watched approximately 497,257,295 skincare videos on YouTube, so when I tell you this one is the cutest I've ever seen, you should absolutely take heed. Serena Williams posted a video of her morning skincare routine with her daughter, and while there's a very enticing product recommendation in there, it's Olympia who's very much the star of this show.

"So usually I do my night routine; I never do my day routine or my morning routine," Williams says in the clip. "So I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too." Enjoy:

It's admittedly very difficult to pay attention to Williams' product suggestions with Olympia right there, spritzing setting spray and wielding beauty blenders like a pro (see her mom's caption: "@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beauty blender!") But it's worth taking note of the G.O.A.T.'s eye mask recommendation, since Williams very much knows her skincare: She uses Knesko's Diamond Radiance Collagen Eye Masks, which start at $16 for a single pair.

If you're up for spending a little more, Williams shared another of her preferred eye masks in a Harper's Bazaar video last year (and pledged her allegiance to a classic, Mario Badescu's aloe, herbs, and rosewater spray). Shop her favorites below:

