﻿﻿Serena Williams Is the Face of Stuart Weitzman's 2020 Campaign

She looks bold and beautiful.

By Marina Liao
serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green

Serena Williams is the new face of Stuart Weitzman, and her 2020 campaign images are striking: They're powerful, beautiful, and Serena looks like a total #bosslady. The footwear brand is known for its glossy, minimalist advertising and has previously featured famous faces like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Though their campaigns were eye-catching, these images of Serena are a much-welcomed break from traditional runway models.

In conjunction with being the face of Stuart Weitzman, Serena is using the opportunity to highlight the brand's VitalVoices Global Partnership, which is a nonprofit that invests in women leaders who drive global change. (Serena has personally selected leaders like Sage Ke'alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us, and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In HerHUE, whose organizations help lift women of color, for this honor.) "I hope through this campaign...we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities," said Serena on Instagram.

The black-and-white campaign was shot by photographer Ethan James Green and features Serena in a white bodysuit with a matching white blazer and trench coat while wearing various Stuart Weitzman shoes. See all the awesome campaign images of Serena and then shop the exact shoes she's wearing in them, ahead.

serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green
serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green
serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green
serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green
serena williams stuart weitzman 2020 campaign shot by ethan james green
Ethan James Green

Step into Serena's shoes, literally...

The Aleena 75 Sandal
The Aleena 75 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman stuartweitzman.com
$395.00
SHOP IT

 

The Manila Signature Loafer
The Manila Signature Loafer
Stuart Weitzman stuartweitzman.com
$450.00
SHOP IT
The Anny 95 Pump
The Anny 95 Pump
Stuart Weitzman stuartweitzman.com
$398.00
SHOP IT
The Aleena 75 Sandal
The Aleena 75 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman stuartweitzman.com
$395.00
SHOP IT

