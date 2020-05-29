Today's Top Stories
Katy Perry Took Maternity Style to a Whole New Level in Head-to-Toe Balenciaga

By Emily Dixon
bright, australia march 11 katy perry speaks to media on march 11, 2020 in bright, australia the free fight on concert was held for for firefighters and communities recently affected by the devastating bushfires in victoria photo by daniel pockettgetty images
Daniel PockettGetty Images
  • Katy Perry's recent pregnancy looks have provided an absolute masterclass in maternity style.
  • Perry was supposed to host a livestream before Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather.
  • Perry dressed up for the event in silver plissé Balenciaga, complete with Balenciaga shoes and earrings.

    I am very, very into Katy Perry's pregnancy style of late—colors! Patterns! Textures!—and the outfit she wore for Wednesday's scheduled SpaceX launch (which was subsequently postponed due to bad weather) could just be her best yet. Perry, who was due to host a livestream before the launch for Discovery and the Science Channel, wore a silver plissé Balenciaga midi dress, as spotted by Perry style trackers @katyfunkyfashion, completing the look with silver and blue drop earrings and silver glitter slingbacks (both also Balenciaga, naturally). Observe:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Want a few further examples of Perry's superlative maternity style? There's this Richard Quinn daisy print number, an appropriate choice ahead of her first TV performance of new single "Daisies":

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This delicate, sheer lace slip that appeared in her "Daisies" video:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    And of course, the Jean Paul Gaultier look she planned to debut at the subsequently canceled Met Gala:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    what would have been... #TheMetBall2020💔

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

    Back to that Balenciaga dress for a moment. The less diligent Instagram comment combers among you might have missed a super sweet contribution from Miranda Kerr—ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and mom of Bloom's son, Flynn. "Gorgeous mama," Kerr commented on Perry's post.

    As further proof that Perry, Kerr, Bloom, Flynn, and future baby Perry-Bloom are one happy blended family? Kerr liked Perry's Instagram pregnancy announcement back in March, as People reports. Lovely!

