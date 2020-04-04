Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Just Revealed They're Having a Baby Girl

In an Instagram post on Friday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed the sex of their first child together.

The couple revealed that they're expecting their first child together (Bloom has a nine-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr) in March. Perry broke the news to the world in the music video for latest single, "Never Worn White," after months of hiding a growing bump from fans.

Perry and Bloom revealed the sex of their future bundle of joy in an Instagram post on Friday. Perry shared the reveal on her account, writing "it's a girl" surrounded by pink heart emojis in the caption of a very close up, very adorable photo of Bloom's face covered in what appears to be pink shaving cream.

See the super cute reveal photo yourself below:

"I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy," Perry said of her pregnancy in an Instagram Live for fans last month after she shared the news. "It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music."

Congratulations to Perry, Bloom, and their growing family!

