Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Just Revealed They're Having a Baby Girl

By Kayleigh Roberts
LA Premiere Of Amazon's "Carnival Row" - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    • Perry shared the news in the form of a photo of Bloom with his face covered in pale pink shaving cream. She captioned the photo, "it's a girl" surrounded by pink heart emojis.
      • Perry and Bloom first revealed that they're expecting their first child together in March.

        Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a girl!

        The couple revealed that they're expecting their first child together (Bloom has a nine-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr) in March. Perry broke the news to the world in the music video for latest single, "Never Worn White," after months of hiding a growing bump from fans.

        Perry and Bloom revealed the sex of their future bundle of joy in an Instagram post on Friday. Perry shared the reveal on her account, writing "it's a girl" surrounded by pink heart emojis in the caption of a very close up, very adorable photo of Bloom's face covered in what appears to be pink shaving cream.

        See the super cute reveal photo yourself below:

        View this post on Instagram

        💕 it’s a girl 💕

        A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

        "I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy," Perry said of her pregnancy in an Instagram Live for fans last month after she shared the news. "It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music."

        Congratulations to Perry, Bloom, and their growing family!

