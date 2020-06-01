Grimes and Elon Musk's baby name, X Æ A-Xii, set the internet alight when they announced it last month.

Grimes and Musk changed the name from X Æ A-12, which fell afoul of California laws due to its inclusion of numbers.

In a new interview, Grimes revealed her nickname for her first child: Little X.

Will the ongoing saga of Grimes and Elon Musk's chosen baby name, X Æ A-Xii, ever come to a conclusion? First, the internet exploded when the couple announced the original version of the name, X Æ A-12, and erupted again when Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) explained the meaning of each individual aspect of the name (and was swiftly corrected on her CIA reconnaissance aircraft knowledge by Musk).

Then there was the pronunciation issue: Musk said the name sounded something like "Exash A-12," explaining that X is pronounced "like the letter," while Æ sounds like "ash." Grimes, however, begged to differ: in an Instagram comment, she said, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

And then Grimes revealed the couple had tweaked the name, because California law prohibits the inclusion of numbers on birth certificates—so baby Grimes-Musk now officially goes by X Æ A-Xii. "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," Grimes told an enquiring fan on Instagram.

This content is imported from Twitter.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Well, it turns out that's not the end of the long, long tale of baby X Æ A-Xii Grimes-Musk's name. Speaking to Bloomberg, Grimes revealed she calls her newborn something pretty different at home: She uses the nickname "Little X." Will Musk swoop in to correct her once again? Will California law mandate a brand new nickname? Guess I'll be updating you daily for the next 800 years!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

