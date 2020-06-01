Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help in the Wake of George Floyd's Murder
2
Phoebe Robinson Is Doing the Most
3
How Activist Mandana Dayani Gets It All Done
4
Singletons Are Trapped in a Jane Austen Novel
5
Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

Grimes Revealed Her Nickname for Baby X Æ A-Xii

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny may 07 grimes and elon musk attend heavenly bodies fashion the catholic imagination, the 2018 costume institute benefit at metropolitan museum of art on may 7, 2018 in new york city photo by taylor hillgetty images
Taylor HillGetty Images

    Will the ongoing saga of Grimes and Elon Musk's chosen baby name, X Æ A-Xii, ever come to a conclusion? First, the internet exploded when the couple announced the original version of the name, X Æ A-12, and erupted again when Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) explained the meaning of each individual aspect of the name (and was swiftly corrected on her CIA reconnaissance aircraft knowledge by Musk).

    Then there was the pronunciation issue: Musk said the name sounded something like "Exash A-12," explaining that X is pronounced "like the letter," while Æ sounds like "ash." Grimes, however, begged to differ: in an Instagram comment, she said, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

    And then Grimes revealed the couple had tweaked the name, because California law prohibits the inclusion of numbers on birth certificates—so baby Grimes-Musk now officially goes by X Æ A-Xii. "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," Grimes told an enquiring fan on Instagram.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Well, it turns out that's not the end of the long, long tale of baby X Æ A-Xii Grimes-Musk's name. Speaking to Bloomberg, Grimes revealed she calls her newborn something pretty different at home: She uses the nickname "Little X." Will Musk swoop in to correct her once again? Will California law mandate a brand new nickname? Guess I'll be updating you daily for the next 800 years!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Grimes' Mom Slammed Elon Musk on Twitter
    Grimes and Elon Musk Changed X Æ A-12's Name
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Queen Was Photographed Riding a Pony
    Royals Decide Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince George's Sweet Faux Pas at a Soccer Game
    Prince Harry Used to Have a Secret Facebook
    Diana Had a Secret for Taking Great Royal Photos
    The Beckhams Want an Underground Escape Tunnel
    Harry and Meghan Will Be Happy in LA, Expert Says
    Chrissy Teigen Donates Bail Money to Protestors
    Oh Yikes, Kate and Wills Are Suing Tatler Magazine
    Kylie Jenner Says She Fears for Stormi's Future