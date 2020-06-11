As news about an upcoming royal biography continues to come out, there's a report that the book will cover Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit.

In particular, the book will talk about the long process to come to that decision—including an honest conversation before they got married.

Prince Harry had alluded to wanting to leave the Royal Family before he met Meghan, so this all makes sense.

If you're a royals superfan like myself, chances are you've already bookmarked the new biography . Coming out from the brilliant minds of royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the biography was reportedly made with the Sussexes' knowledge—and will offer some important insider details about their lives and decisions. And one of the big subjects? No surprise: It's their decision to exit the Royal Family as senior royals.



In a report in The Sun, a source says that the book will dispel the coverage of so-called "Megxit," which pinned all the decisions to leave the Royal Family on Meghan. It seems, instead, that this was in the works for a long, long time, according to the source. I quote:

"The book will explore the journey that Meghan and Harry went through in coming to the conclusion that they did. It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married."

A publishing insider added, "That word 'Megxit' in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s.

"The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time."



Harry even referenced Diana in his public remarks about the subject, which supports this narrative:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, this certainly isn't the first time this idea has been alluded to; royal reporter Rebecca English, who has known Harry for a long time, said he's made comments that he wished he could leave responsibilities behind. But this may lay things out in much starker, concrete terms. I'm excited to read it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.