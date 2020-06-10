Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Is Reportedly "Stronger Than Ever"

Just the pick-me-up I needed!

By Bianca Rodriguez
the duke duchess of sussex visit sussex
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Just three months ago, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and son Archie made the move from Vancouver Island in Canada to sunny Los Angeles. The new destination signaled the start of their new life as ex-senior royal members. But it's been a tough few months for everyone, including the Duke and Duchess, and they've had ups and downs in their new place of residency. From dealing with drones illegally photographing Archie to dropping off meals to those in need in L.A., the big move to L.A." has been bittersweet for the couple," according to a source from Entertainment Tonight.

The source told ET that the duo considered their time in Vancouver Island to be a happy time: They were able to spend time with friends, play with Archie outside, and weren't hassled by the tabloids or the locals. (Which has to be the greatest feeling in the world for them!) Their first few months in LA, by contrast, have been turbulent, marked by the nationwide racial unrest that has reportedly deeply affected Meghan, not to mention the global pandemic that forced them to hit pause on their nonprofit plans.

But fans of the Sussexes needn't worry—the source told E.T.,"Their relationship is stronger than ever."

As for how they're doing in quarantine, the couple sees this time as a blessing for them since there are so little distractions and commitments, says the source. This doesn't mean they don't miss spending time with friends and family, though. "It's a bit ironic because one of the things that was making Meghan unhappy about living in the U.K. was that she felt isolated and she missed her friends," the source tells E.T. "But now she's back in the U.S., which is what she wanted, but is isolated and can't see her friends."

I guess the only plus side to all of this is more time with Archie, who reportedly has said his first four words. Yes, four! Our little star! I wonder what will be the fifth?

