Tyler Cameron and Matt James Are Friendship Goals

In a surprise announcement on Good Morning America Friday, The Bachelor franchise announced its next suitor, and it's none other than Tyler Cameron's best friend: Matt James. James will be the franchise's first-ever black male lead in the show's 18-year history. When he's not posting thirst traps on Instagram, he's leading ABC Food Tours., a nonprofit he founded that teaches children the importance of physical and mental health through food and wellness activities.

James was supposed to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's season, but that ship has sailed since filming is supposed to start in July. There was also some beef between them involving the app Cameo (here's exactly what happened), but don't worry—James got through it with a little help from his friends, such as the man, the myth, the Jupiter, Florida legend, Tyler C. *cue the round of applause*

During quarantine, you probably couldn't get enough of James' content with Cameron and The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, who were all on TikTok together under the username @TheQuarantineCrew. We were bored, they were bored, and it became a whole thing. But how long exactly has this bromance between Cameron and James' been going on? Let's break it down.

Cameron and James played football together at Wake Forest University

The guys were on the Wake Forest University football team together. Yes, before they were roommates (I'll get to that in a sec), they were teammates! Nothing like the bond of sweating to bring two people closer together.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There are no teammate photos of them together floating around just yet, but the Internet works in mysterious ways, so check back later.

They live together in New York City.

See, I got to it! The two friends, last time we checked, are roommates in New York City together. By the looks of this Instagram slideshow, it's some pretty nice digs. On the podcast Bachelor Party back in September, Cameron spilled about why he rather live with James than live alone.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"That's my guy. I was gonna get a one-bedroom, but I think it's important to surround yourself with people that are doing good things, and that's my partner with ABC Food Tours," he said. "I've been living on his couch for a while now, and he hasn't gotten sick of me."

Apparently, they've always had a sort of big-brother, little-brother relationship, which is making my heart burst of cuteness (I also haven't seen a male that isn't my brother in weeks, so my bar for men is pretty low).

"That's how he was in college with me. He was the older cool kid who took me under his wing," he explained. "We've just been boys ever since. Super grateful for that friendship and what he's shown me in the city."

Cameron has wanted James on The Bachelor for a while.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The ex- Bachelorette star has said in multiple interviews that he's wanted James to be the Bachelor.

"Everyone needs to apply Matt James for The Bachelorette. Maybe just skip that and go to The Bachelor," Tyler said on former Bachelor Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, back in 2019. "My goal is to get him on. He needs some convincing, so everybody get after him, get him convinced to go, and he'll be a great guy for the show."

So, it looks like Cameron manifested James's density! Now we just have to wait until 2021 to see it all unfold.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.